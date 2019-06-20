Grazing By Mark Greenaway Secures Two AA Rosettes

Less than seven weeks following its opening, Grazing by Mark Greenaway has been awarded two AA rosettes by the scheme’s inspectors. The long established and well-respected initiative celebrates successful cooking in hotels and restaurants across the UK, providing a quality stamp and benchmark for guests.

Only 40% of restaurants/hotels within the AA Restaurant Guide have two Rosettes, this is based on the ability to deliver greater precision in the cooking and demonstrate an obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients. The post visit report from the inspectors praised Grazing for its success in meeting, if not exceeding some of these areas hence the recent recognition of the restaurant.

Grazing by Mark Greenaway opened in mid-April in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian. The new concept has been warmly received by guests and locals alike as they have enjoyed the laidback, ‘grazing’ concept, which showcases a mix of traditional, modern and sharing plates, incorporating locally sourced ingredients and unique concept dishes.

Commenting on the Rosette recognition, Mark Greenaway said: “This is a huge achievement for such a young restaurant and I am immensely proud of the team and the effort and commitment they have all demonstrated in the past seven weeks. We are at the beginning of our Grazing journey and this is a great start as we make our mark in the city.”