Greater Lighting Choice Looms Large with New LED Downlight from Knightsbridge

LED lighting applications and installations are set to be transformed with the launch of an innovative, brand new downlight from Knightsbridge – one of the UK’s leading brands of wiring devices, accessories and lighting. SpektroLED breaks through the limitations of traditional LED downlights, offering unrivalled choice in versatility, performance, and style in one unique package, doing away with the need to specify multiple LED lamp types. It is also designed and manufactured in such a way that installation is quick and easy.

The new downlight can be configured to offer 40 variants from the one product thanks to its selectable wattages and CCTs and choices of bezel. Depending on the required illumination either 5W (up to 465 lumens) or 8W (up to 795 lumens) can be pre-selected via a switch on the rear of the lamp body. Once chosen, there are four CCTs available – 2700K, 3000K, 4000K and 6000K – the desired colour temperature selected by a sliding switch also on the rear of the lamp body. Further customisation is then possible through the various bezel options that allow the lamp to complement or contrast with a room’s décor or colourways. The bezels come in a choice of stylish finishes from popular white and matt black to chrome, polished chrome and brass. These permutations of wattage, colour temperature and bezel choice make SpektroLED a genuine 40-in-1 solution. Installation is both quick and simple. Each unit, which has a low-profile design, features cleverly engineered first and second fix power connectors with loop in/loop out terminals that can be terminated and hidden away while other works are finished.Then the downlight can