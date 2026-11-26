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Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has hit a milestone 135 franchise pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

In 2026, Greene King grew its franchise business with 37 new franchise pub openings, including expanding into Wales for the first time.

This growth has been driven in part by Greene King’s new pub estate strategy, announced earlier this year, which aims to set the business up to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for the future. As part of this strategy, Greene King identified roughly 300 pubs that would be better served under different models, with around half of these set to be converted into leased, tenanted or franchise models under its award-winning Pub Partners business.

Twenty-nine of these conversions from Greene King’s managed business to its franchise business have taken place in 2026, already delivering strong returns.

The internal transfer within the Greene King business of managed pubs into franchise models has enabled operations talent within the business to run their own pub business for the first time with the full backing, investment and support of Greene King.

So far, one in five pubs that have converted from a Greene King managed pub into a franchise pub have seen a Greene King General Manager or Assistant General Manager step up to become a franchisee.

Of those from the Greene King managed business who have embarked on their journey of pub entrepreneurship, two-thirds are now the franchisee of the pub they previously managed.

To support the conversions and new openings of its franchise pubs, Greene King Pub Partners has invested £12,000,000 in its franchise pubs this year. Key highlights include the Fig Tree in Uxbridge, London, the College Oak in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, The Greystoke in Ealing, London and the Water Tower in Tilehurst, Reading.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Reaching 135 franchise pubs is another major milestone in the impressive growth of our franchise business.

“Our strategy of converting managed pubs where an entrepreneurial operator can unlock their full potential into partnership models is working extremely well, and it’s particularly exciting to see talented people from within Greene King taking the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and run pubs as their own businesses.

“Supporting great operators to run successful pubs at the heart of their communities is what our partnership model is all about, and we’re incredibly proud to see talent from within our business taking that next step with our award-winning support and backing.”

Penny Bruce, Franchise Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Opening 37 new franchise pubs this year demonstrates the pace at which our franchise business is growing. As we continue this growth trajectory, our approach remains focused on making sure we have the right pub, the right operator and the right investment in place to give every franchisee the tools they need to succeed in their business.

“We have ambitious plans to continue growing in 2027, while maintaining that considered approach and giving our franchisees the support they need to build successful pub businesses.”