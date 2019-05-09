Greene King Report Like-For-Like Sales Increase

Pub operator Greene King have reported Greene king has reported LFL sales for the 52 weeks to 28th April were up 2.9% reflecting they say “the successful programmes in place to drive industry-leading value, service and quality for customers”. The pubco saw good drink volume growth across Pub Company and, in particular, in its 1,000 drink-led Greene King local pubs, which recorded LFL sales of 4.6%. LFL sales for the last 16 weeks were up 2.4%.

Easter LFL sales were up 4.6% against last year’s Easter weekend, helped by the good weather and particularly strong trading from Chef & Brewer, which recorded LFL sales of 15.3%.

Pub Partners LFL net income for the 52 weeks was up 1.6% while LFL profit was down 1.4%. In Brewing & Brands, total beer volumes were up 0.9% and own-brewed volumes were down 3.4% against a UK ale market down 4.2%.

Rooney Anand, chief executive officer commented: “We have traded strongly this year and have returned to market outperformance. As I hand over to my successor Nick Mackenzie, I believe that, with our strong pub and beer brands, talented and dedicated team and high-quality estate, Greene King is well positioned to make further progress and continue outperforming the market.”