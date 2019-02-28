Gritty Brits Remain Set On Holiday Plans Despite Brexit Woes

As parliament debate the government’s progress with the Brexit negotiations, a survey of over 1400 Brits, conducted for hotel group Point A Hotels, has shown that the majority of the British public are not going to let Brexit stop their holiday plans in 2019. Nearly two thirds of Brits have said that their travel plans remain unaffected and in true British style, they will keep calm and carry on holidaying.

Even with warnings from the Home Office, suggesting that travel disruptions lie ahead for many UK passport holders, as well as concerns over airline operations, 60% of respondents noted intentions to take two or more holidays within Europe in 2019 and 57% of resilient Brits claimed that Brexit has had no impact on their holiday plans.

Despite a preference for continued travel to EU countries, nearly one in three British travellers surveyed said that they are more likely to take a holiday in the UK in 2019. In terms of British holidays, over three quarters of Brits chose ‘city breaks’ as their favourite UK holiday followed by trips to the seaside. According to VisitBritain, the top UK cities for domestic visitors are London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The cost of overseas trips was noted as the main reason to favour the UK by one in four of respondents. For those travelling outside the UK, the biggest concern that Brits have is with regards to the potential negative impact of Brexit on exchange rates, with three out of every five Brits stating it as their main worry.

“It’s great to see that Brit’s aren’t losing their staunch mentality when it comes to taking a break from their everyday lives. We have already seen a strong start to 2019 bookings and with our two new hotel openings in Edinburgh and Kensington this year, we hope to welcome even more Brits for their UK city break this year.” Said Nic Wenn, Managing Director, Point A Hotels group.