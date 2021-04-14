Groundbreaking Health Technology Products Will Support Hospitality Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

A UK business partnership is bringing health technology to the hospitality industry to support businesses as the easing of lockdown restrictions begin.

Medklinn, already provides air and surface sterilisation solutions in ASIA, the USA, Canada, Australia and Germany, supplying leading global brands in the hospitality industry, including Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental and Singapore’s Changi Airport.

It’s UK team will offer air and surface sterilisers, ozone water systems and integrated sterilisation systems designed for business use including washrooms, industrial kitchens, restaurants, hotel guest rooms, food processing factories, F&B outlets and supermarkets.

Scientists from Fujita Health University in Japan have confirmed that low concentrations of ozone gas can be used to neutralise coronavirus particles without causing harm to humans.

According to the university research, low-level ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 1.0 parts per million (ppm) could be key to neutralising the spread of coronavirus in healthcare settings. It also provides hospitality businesses with an alternative method to sterilise the air and surfaces in their premises and delivery vehicles without the use of chemicals.

Steve Jones, Brand Manager Medklinn UK, said: “Our products will be particularly useful as we make steps towards easing restrictions and reopening the UK following the lockdowns over the past 12 months.”

Medklinn products are also proven to be effective in killing 99.9% of harmful microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, mould and fungi; eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs); and neutralising allergenic organic compounds.

For further information about Medklinn UK please visit uk.medklinn.com or contact medklinn@tunnelight.net.