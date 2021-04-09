Groundbreaking Health Technology Products Will Support Hospitality Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

A UK business partnership is bringing health technology to the hospitality industry to support businesses as the easing of lockdown restrictions begin.

Scientists from Fujita Health University in Japan have confirmed that low concentrations of ozone gas can be used to neutralise coronavirus particles without causing harm to humans.

According to the university research, low-level ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 1.0 parts per million (ppm) could be key to neutralising the spread of coronavirus in healthcare settings such as examination rooms and waiting areas. It also provides hospitality businesses with an alternative method to sterilise the air and surfaces in their premises and delivery vehicles without the use of chemicals.

Medklinn International, the health technology company that has pioneered research and development into negative ionisation and ozone in the sterilisation process, already provides air and surface sterilisation solutions in ASIA, the USA, Canada, Australia and Germany. Now the business is set to launch in the UK.

Daniel Lu, chief technology and innovation officer of Medklinn International, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our health technology to the UK. The announcement from the team at Fujita Health University in Japan further demonstrates that ozone sterilisation technology is a viable alternative to the use of chemicals for disinfection.”

Steve Jones, Brand Manager Medklinn UK, said: “We’re really excited to be launching Medklinn UK. Our products are already used by some of the leading global brands in the hospitality industry, including Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental and Singapore’s Changi Airport. We believe that they will be particularly useful as we make steps towards easing restrictions and reopening the UK following the lockdowns over the past 12 months.”

In addition to the latest breakthrough in neutralising coronavirus particles, Medklinn products are also proven to be effective in:

killing 99.9% of harmful microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, mould and fungi by destroying their RNA and DNA structure

eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including those with adverse health effects

neutralising allergenic organic compounds such as pet dander and the protein in the faeces of dust mites, which are often the cause of allergies

Medklinn UK will offer a range of air and surface sterilisers designed for business use including:

permanent units for spaces up to 1,000 sq ft such as hotel guest rooms, washrooms, offices and classrooms

permanent units for large spaces of 3,000 sq ft or more such as hotel corridors, washrooms, restaurants, halls, offices, exhibition centres, supermarkets, food processing and manufacturing plants

portable units for ad hoc treatments of indoor odours recommended for hotel guest rooms, restaurants and facilities management

It will also offer ozone water systems (for washrooms, industrial kitchens, food processing factories) and integrated sterilisation systems (for public washrooms, food processing and F&B outlets and supermarkets).

The consumer range from Medklinn will feature two products – one suitable for the home and travel and one for use in vehicles.

For further information about Medklinn UK please visit uk.medklinn.com or contact medklinn@tunnelight.net.