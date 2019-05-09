Grounds For Celebration As Hotel Achieves Planet 21 Award

The Mercure Albrighton Hall Hotel in Shrewsbury finished runner up in the Accor European Planet 21’s Best Rural Garden category.

Planet 21 is Accor Hotels’ sustainable development programme relating to local sourcing, diversity and water, energy and waste management. The award recognises the achievements of hotels across Northern Europe.

The 4-star rated wedding venue is managed by Focus Hotel Management and is just four miles from Shrewsbury centre. The beautiful 18th century manor house is set in 15 acres of grounds with an ornamental lake.

General Manager Jennifer Sibbald Wall said she was thrilled the hotel’s efforts had been recognised by Planet 21.

“The team at Albrighton Hall are passionate about supporting Accor in achieving its Planet 21 goals and are proud to have achieved Gold status at the hotel.

“We have planted a fruit orchard with more than thirty classics including Granny Smiths, Cox’s Orange Pippin and Iona Gold apples alongside Victoria and Opal plums, Conference and Dayenne Pears and Morello and Hedelfinger cherries.

“The produce allows us to make our own jam, chutney and compote – keeping the hotel self-sufficient for two months of the year.

“Our new herb garden provides fresh Sage, Rosemary, Oregano, Thyme, Mint, Fennel, Chives and summer Basil which we use in our kitchens.”

The hotel has also cleared grounds to create two woodland walks and used branches and logs to build homes for a variety of native species including hedgehogs, newts, field mice and birds.

“Our project for 2019 is to develop another under-used piece of land into a solar energy site in order to minimise our dependence on utility companies and produce our own power in a natural way.”