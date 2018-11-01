Guinness “Giveaway” on International Stout Day

Contrary to its adverts of old, Guinness may not be good for your health – but for one day this week, it’s set to be good for Londoners’ wallets.

The famous Irish brewery are giving away nearly 10,000 pints of the black stuff in pubs today, November 1, after teaming up with Fuller’s brewery to celebrate International Stout Day.

All you need to do is head to your nearest Fuller’s pub from 5pm, where the first 50 customers through the door will be greeted with a completely complimentary free pint of Guinness. No catch, just first come, first served!

The great Guinness giveaway marks the seventh annual International Stout day, for more information visit www.fullers.co.uk