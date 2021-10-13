Gunner Saint – The Drink with Heritage

Following the success of our existing draught solution we have now launched the new Gunner in a can, which has been welcomed by customers across the hospitality sector.

Conducting our own market research earlier this year we found that 18% of UK adults have increased their consumption of NoLo drinks over the last 12 months, with over a quarter of respondents stating they would happily swap more than 50% of their alcohol consumption with NoLo alternatives. Results which corresponded with the recent growth of the sector in UK and international drinks markets.

Drawing upon a rich heritage, with a recipe that dates back to 1842, the Gunner Saint non-alcoholic cocktail is a truly fresh and energising drink, which we are proud to say is also made in the UK.

The Gunner Saint, both draught and in the can is made to THE original recipe using all natural ingredients.

A cocktail of ginger, aromatic bitters and a twist of lime, the Gunner Saint provides a refreshing and restorative drink which can be enjoyed as a stand-alone mocktail, or if you want something stronger as an alternative refreshing mixer.

We have even created some ideas of how to mix yours on our website.

By listening to the needs of our stockists the Gunner Saint is in a slimline can, providing convenience and sustainability for use within the hospitality sector. Plus, it is made and canned here in the UK, avoiding any supply issues as recently experienced by some mixer brands.

The Gunner Saint is a great tasting, long, non-alcoholic drink with a grown-up kick.

Best served over ice, it provides as much refreshment today as it did back in 1842.

Why not find out for yourself.

