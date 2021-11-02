Share Tweet Share Email

Halton Foodservice Limited, specialists in Commercial Kitchen Ventilation for over 50 years, have a depth of expertise and solutions to deliver in today’s complex and competitive marketplace.

We combine our highly professional services with broad technical understanding of Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ). Using this knowledge, we serve our customers with the most convenient, and energy efficient solutions for all segments of catering: hotels & fine dining, institutional & corporate catering, restaurant chains & QSR, retail applications, the growing segments of food halls, food courts and ghost kitchens, and food processing.

Our holistic approach to kitchen ventilation, considering exhaust and supply air systems, as well as lighting and acoustics, is backed up with the best product support. We offer a total package and a highly flexible approach to tailor solutions exactly as required. This helps foodservice operators provide the highest quality service and improve their profitability.

One of our most recent projects was Eataly, the world’s largest Italian food market where we introduced energy saving technologies – Capture jet, and our Demand Controlled kitchen ventilation system M.A.R.V.E.L, which combined will reduce energy consumption by up to 40%.

We take pride in continually advancing and improving our offering. Our investment in research and development of commercial kitchen systems is second to none with facilities on three continents, equipped with state-of-art tools. Based in Kent, Halton Foodservice forms part of the worldwide Halton Group – a leader in Indoor Environment Quality solutions, specialising in innovative products and systems that combine comfort, safety, and sustainability.

Contact foodservice.uk@halton.com – Tel. +44 (0)1634 666111 or visit www.halton.com