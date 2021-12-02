Hand Hygiene, Anywhere… Anytime!

With hygiene remaining high priority for operators, the Hallco Mobile Hand Wash station is perfect for any operation needing to introduce additional hand washing facilities. Utilising an easy to use manual foot pump – with no electrical or water connections required – this unit can simply be wheeled into postion, filled and used immediately. Easy to maintain, the 20 litre freshwater container provides around 115 hand washes per fill, with a separate container for waste water.A handy paper towel dispenser, soap holder and integrated waste bin are all included as standard.Also available is a reduced height version for junior or assisted use.

EXCLUSIVE BEST EVER OFFER!

£329 + VAT – Quote CLHDEC2021 with all enquiries.

PLUS – Exclusive to readers is a FREE 20 Second Hand Wash Timer with every unit purchased!