Hand Paintings by Young & Battaglia with Vincenzo Sgaramella

Mineheart has just launched our first ever collection of hand paintings.

Past meets present, and pixels meet brush strokes. Paying strong homage to some of the great artists of the past, and fusing the abstract with the classical, giving a new meaning to the old. Each piece has been meticulously composed, seeking unexpected harmony between figures, forms and colours to tell a new story. An eclectic modern story of tribute, irreverence and playfulness.

6 original mixed media works on canvas from a new collaboration between Young & Battaglia and artist Vincenzo Sgaramella.

Visit www.mineheart.com for further details.