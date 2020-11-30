Hand Sanitising at Work

Occupational dermatitis has been steadily on the rise in the UK for the past few years, with cooks and chefs being the third highest occupation that is at risk (HSE).

Frequent use of hand sanitising gels, which contain alcohol, will only exacerbate the problem, as alcohol destroys the natural oils that protect our skin.There is an army of lawyers out there eager to represent victims’ claims against their employer.

What can you do to help avoid this problem? Firstly ensure that a member of the management team is trained to spot the hazards that cause different kinds of dermatitis in the workplace and build it into your health & Safety policy, and then you are not at fault for ignoring the dangers.