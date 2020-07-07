Hats off to a new Mr Porky – The Nation’s Favourite Pork Scratchings

A butcher’s smiling face has long been a sign of quality and so it has for many years been synonymous with Mr Porky – the No1 pork snacks brand with a 45% market share1.

But, there comes a time when every butcher needs to hand over his apron to the next generation, and our beloved Mr Porky is no different. After 60 years of making the finest pork scratchings, Mr Porky is handing over to his son to become the trusted face of the nation’s favourite pork snacks.

The younger Mr Porky has already put his stamp on the new look range, introducing some exciting changes.

The range now comprises of three products:

‘Mr Porky Hand Cooked Scratchings’ – A NEW PRODUCT

With a delicious Great Taste award-winning recipe, this new, premium product is hand cooked in small batches to be the ultimate pork scratching!

(This product scored highest in blind testing2 and the packs had the highest purchase intent of any pack in consumer research.)

Pack sizes and RRP:

65g RRP £1.49

40g RRP £1.00

‘Original Scratchings’ – THE UK’s BEST-SELLING SCRATCHING RENAMED AND WITH REFRESHED PACKAGING.

Previously called ‘Crackles’, the leading scratching in supermarkets has been re-named ‘Scratchings’, in line with consumer feedback but the triple-cooked product is unchanged and packs retain their distinctive gold look.

Pack sizes and RRP:

65g RRP £1.00

6pk (6×16.5g) RRP £2.00

‘Crispy Strips’ – THE SAME PRODUCT BUT UPDATED PACKAGING.

The pork snack with a lighter bite that is attracting new consumers and opening up new pork snacking occasions.

Pack sizes and RRP:

35g RRP £1.00

The updated design performed strongly with consumers with increased purchase intent across the range, promising a sales uplift from the refresh. The new range launches first in Sainsbury’s in mid-July before rolling out across all major mults, as well as Convenience and On-trade, over the following weeks.

The packs may look different, but young Mr Porky assures us, the terrific taste and quality we’ve all enjoyed for the last 60 years will not change and will remain the same for generations to come!

Sources :

1) Kantar WorldPanel | Total GB | Pork and Mr Porky | Spend (£000) | 52 w/e 11-Aug-19

2) Wirral Sensory Services | Jun 18

2) Norstat | Dec 19