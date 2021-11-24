Haviland presents Portofino, a dinner set that masterfully combines Italian taste and French know- how. For this edition, the porcelain Manufacture offers a new take on mosaic, drawing inspiration from the colours of Portofino, a stunning village known for its golden reflections and shades of blue. Since the Middle Ages, mosaics have been used to adorn the most beautiful houses, and have over time become a staple of Italian heritage.

The Haviland Manufacture unveils a collection rich with Mediterranean influences and a prestigious decor made of more than 20 different mosaics.

Each square is embossed and illuminated by beautiful reflections that reveal the finest details of exceptional craftsmanship.

With this collection, Haviland highlights the richness of Mediterranean know-how and bears witness to a profound heritage of international influences.

Through a succession of ever more refined decorations, the serving plate sets the tone for the whole dinner set, creating flawless harmony between the various mosaic motifs.