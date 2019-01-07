Healthy Eating To The Fore In 2019

As 2019 opens with many consumers embracing Dry January or Veganuary, the latest research from CGA suggests the trend of lower calorie, alcohol-free and vegan options is set to extend well beyond January to the rest of the year.

November’s Business Confidence Surveyfrom CGA and Fourth, an exclusive poll of leaders from across the out of home eating and drinking sector, reveals that healthy options have increased in importance for more than half (55%) of businesses. That is a higher figure than for any other factor, including key issues like quality of experience (49%), value for money (37%) and service (36%).

CGA’s separate BrandTrack survey meanwhile highlights consumer views supporting those of Business Leaders with two thirds (65%) of the GB adult population proactively trying to lead a healthy lifestyle. Interest in healthy options in restaurants and pubs is especially high among younger adults, with nearly half (47%) of 18 to 34 year-olds saying they are influenced by nutritional information on menus—nine percentage points higher than the national average.

But the Business Confidence Survey identifies widespread opposition to potential moves from government to force operators to introduce calorie labelling on menus. More than three quarters (78%) of leaders think this would be an unwelcome distraction to their business. One respondent commented: “I think it’s unnecessary: it shouldn’t be our job to educate people on healthy eating.”

The Business Confidence Survey reveals a host of other likely trends and developmentsacross the out of home eating and drinking sector in 2019. It points to mixed fortunes for the year ahead, with 67% of leaders optimistic about prospects for their business in the next 12 months, but only 39% optimistic for the market as a whole.

The CGA Fourth Business Confidence Survey is produced in partnership with Fourth and is based on responses from more than 127 leading figures from the industry, all working at CEO, MD, chairman, board and senior management levels.