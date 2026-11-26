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Hospitality group Heartwood Collection has acquired The Cricketers in Bagshot, Surrey.

The acquisition will see the pub with rooms undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, reopening in late Spring 2027.

The Cricketers has long been a fixture of Bagshot’s local heritage. Originally serving as a traditional village coaching inn and joins Heartwood Collection’s growing portfolio of 36 characterful pubs and pubs with rooms, marking its third ‘pub with rooms’ in Surrey and ninth pub in the county overall, as the Group continues its expansion.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We’re thrilled to have acquired The Cricketers in Bagshot, a historic pub with rich local heritage that fits perfectly into our growing portfolio. Surrey has always been a key region for us and to be able to resurrect this much loved pub is very special. We look forward to getting started on this important project before re-opening it in late Spring 2027.”