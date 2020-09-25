Heed New Cleaning Techniques

With hotels, restaurants and cafés all now reopen to the public, establishing a thorough cleaning regime is crucial for the safe return of guests.The HoReCa sector has seen one of the biggest upheavals in its practices since the pandemic began; closing its doors, furloughing staff and installing new safety equipment and ongoing cleaning procedures to kill all virus’ whilst providing a safe environment for both customers and staff.
Cardiff-based Genesis Biosciences has developed a unique anti-microbial, surface sanitiser that is proven to be effective against Covid-19 and is free from any harmful chemicals.
Genesis’ Sanitiser – part of its Evogen Professional range – delivers safe, high performance cleaning and dis- infection of all types of hard surfaces.The utilisation of natural, biodegradable active ingredients offers an eco-benign alternative to many of the harsh chemicals commonly used for sanitisation.
Genesis Biosciences is one of the few companies in the UK to have gone through rigorous external anti-viral testing to validate its surface sanitiser’s effectiveness against all enveloped viruses, including COVID-19 and other coronaviruses and has supplied more than 60 tonnes of product across Europe since the beginning of March.The sanitiser is available 1,000L IBC, 200L, 20L, 5L and 500ml concentrates offer- ing a cost effective and environmentally responsible anti- viral solution for all applications.
