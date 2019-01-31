Heineken Completes £2.2m Pub Re-Development Of The Gun In Spitalfields

Heineken has completed its largest-ever investment in a single pub in its Star Pubs & Bars estate. In partnership with the East London Pub Co, it has spent £2.2m on regenerating the historic East-End Gun in London’s Spitalfield.

The redevelopment comes as part of a 15-year transformation of Spitalfields that has added housing and office space to the historic East End area..

The pub has a tap room-style bar, open cellar, and kitchen serving “quality modern food”.

Last year, Heineken invested a total of £3.2m in its pubs in Greater London, as part of its £44m UK-wide annual investment programme.

David Forde, UK managing director of Heineken, said: “At Heineken, we know that well-invested, well-run pubs have an incredibly important role to play in London, and in cities and neighbourhoods across the UK. The Gun is a vital part of the history of Spitalfields, it was where producers and buyers came together after a hard day’s trading.

“Today, working in partnership with the East London Pub Co, we have delivered a unique pub that has not only created 50 new jobs, but will be a great drinking hole and meeting place for local office workers, and a fantastic venue for tourists to relax at the weekend.”

Patrick Frawley, founder and owner of East London Pub Co, said: “The Gun is one of four venues under the East London Pub Co portfolio and really demonstrates our ethos across all destinations, where we deliver great individual pubs rooted in the heart of communities. Heineken has allowed us to bring our vision to life, where we are offering quality food and drink, with incredible service in an exceptional environment.”