Heineken Launches Super Pint Campaign Celebrating Sustainability In The On Trade

HEINEKEN UK has revealed its new Super Pint campaign, celebrating the Green Pint pubs across the UK serving more sustainable, energy-saving pints

Pubs from across the UK, with the support of this campaign, will be able to shout about their green credentials and educate and inspire consumers to make conscious decisions about the pints they drink

Over the past seven years, the impact of Green Pint pubs that use SmartDispense technology has resulted in 107m pints of water, and 394 tonnes of CO2 saved collectively[1]

HEINEKEN UK has launched a new awareness-driving campaign for its Green Pint pubs, to help pubgoers understand that they can choose a more sustainable pint. The Super Pint campaign will hero the operators that use SmartDispense technology to serve greener, more sustainable, consistent quality pints.

With 79% of consumerschanging their purchase preference based on sustainability[2], pubs across the UK will now be able to shout about their sustainable Green Pint credentials, the Super Pints they are serving and the savings they are making for the planet.

HEINEKEN will be driving potential customers to find and seek their nearest Green Pint pub on the ‘Green Pint map’, hosted on Useyourlocal.com. Participating operators have also received Green Pint window stickers and access to a digital toolkit filled with social media assets to help them tell their customers all about the Super Pints that they serve.

Green Pint pubs have collectively saved an incredible 107m pints of water and 394 tonnes of CO2 in the past seven years[3]. That’s the equivalent of almost 340,000 full bathtubs full of water[4] saved, just by enjoying a sustainable pint from a Green Pint pub.

A Green Pint pub powered by HEINEKEN’s SmartDispenseTMtechnology saves 83% of water compared to a pub using a standard dispense system[5], whilst ensuring their customer gets a perfectly poured pint served at sub-5°C every single time.

Richard Stephens, Head of Technical Services at HEINEKEN UK said: “As consumers we are making more and more sustainable purchase decisions. However, when we think of these purchases we’ll often think of cars, clothes or groceries, but perhaps not our choice of pub. Our Green Pint pubs, powered by SmartDispense technology, are at the forefront of the latest innovation in sustainability and waste reduction, saving them time, energy and waste. We want to help our customers tell their consumers about the sustainable choices they’re making as a business, and we think our Super Pint campaign is the platform to do so.”

Since its launch in 2013, SmartDispense draught technology has revolutionised the way draught beer and cider is stored and served in pubs and bars across the UK. Connecting dispense technology with service and insights needed to improve quality, reduce waste and save time, it’s an award-winning total business solution for operators.

To find out how you can become a Green Pint pub and discover how operators like you are doing their bit for the planet whilst serving consistent, great quality pints, visit: https://smartdispense.heineken.co.uk/green-pint