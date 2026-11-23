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HEINEKEN UK has announced the acquisition of 304 pubs from Stonegate Group, significantly expanding its existing 2,300-strong Star Pubs business and underlining its confidence in the long-term future of Britain’s pub sector.

The deal is the most significant investment in UK pubs in recent years and builds on the £380m invested by HEINEKEN UK in its existing pub estate since 2018. This investment helps to rejuvenate pubs, support publicans, create jobs and protect valued and much-loved community hubs.

The acquisition underlines the importance of the UK to HEINEKEN globally and the value of its pub business, demonstrating that investment in great pubs and market-leading brands creates a strong platform for further growth.

HEINEKEN UK is the UK’s largest beer, cider and pub business, and through Star Pubs the third largest operator of pubs in the country. The 304 pubs will join Star Pubs, with significant investment planned over the coming years. Working in partnership with publicans, Star Pubs will improve the pubs and provide practical support to help operators build successful, sustainable businesses.

Pubs create jobs, support local economies and provide vital places that bring people together, creating moments of connection and strengthening local communities. The ambition is to bring out the best in each pub and help it thrive for the long term.

The acquisition is a strong strategic fit for HEINEKEN UK. Pubs are where consumers discover new drinks, experience brands at their best and come together for occasions that cannot be replicated at home. We believe investing in individual pubs, offering publicans practical support and drawing on the breadth, quality and innovation of HEINEKEN UK’s portfolio can deliver better experiences for publicans and consumers.

Boudewijn Haarsma, Managing Director, HEINEKEN UK, said: “This investment reflects HEINEKEN’s long-term confidence in British pubs and our commitment to supporting the sector. Pubs play a vital role in communities and the wider economy, and we see a long-term opportunity to invest in venues that give people a reason to go out and come together.

“The UK is an important market for HEINEKEN. This investment builds on the £380m we have invested in transforming our pub estate since 2018 and demonstrates our commitment to British hospitality and to growing our business in the UK.”

Lawson Mountstevens, Managing Director, Star Pubs, said: “This acquisition is a major vote of confidence in the Great British pub and its long-term prospects. Buying a pub is only the start. What matters is what you do next: investing in it, backing the publican and making it somewhere people want to spend their time. Through Star Pubs, we have a strong track record of bringing out the best in pubs by combining long-term investment and practical support with the passion, energy and local knowledge of great operators.

“We see a compelling long-term opportunity in the newly acquired pubs and are committed to investing in their success. Our ambition is to build on what they already do well, working in partnership with great operators to create successful businesses that sit at the heart of their communities.”