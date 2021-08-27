Help Is At Hand For Businesses Devastated By The Covid–19 Virus In 2020

The Government is backing a new lending scheme that is aimed at getting funds out to struggling businesses that have seen profits impacted by coronavirus and whilst hotels, restaurants and public houses along with B&B’s and other hospitality businesses all struggled through the lockdowns we are pleased to let you know help is at hand.
Loans will be based upon 2018 & 2019 accounts, as opposed to last year’s figures.
Repayments will be anything up to a 25 year profile, meaning repayments will be low and give the best chance for business recovery.
Loans will normally be secured against the freehold, or long leasehold value, but can be used for any purpose including refinance, debt consolidation, providing additional working capital and even purchasing of another business.
Professional brokers, Global, have 31 years’ experience in introducing business owners to helpful and competitively priced banks, often not on the High St. but based in The City, with regional offices and a fresh modern way of working and providing business loans nationally.
Global will help you with the funding options and chat to the lenders to obtain the best terms before presenting them too you. Once you choose a loan option, Global will work to obtain an approval from the lender prior to any business valuation, so you know the bank is supportive and wants to take the process forward towards a loan pay out.
Email them basic details of your requirements to see what may be on offer to you.
Email mvhwiddows@aol.com