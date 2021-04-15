Helping Hotels and Restaurants to Bounce Back

Aspenprint, a leading design and print agency for hotels and restaurants, has cleverly devised a whole range of branded social distancing items to help hotels to bounce back this year, at the same time as keeping staff and guests safe and compliant.
The various new items include disposable menus, NeverTear indestructible menus / leaflets, door seals, cutlery sleeves, branded screens, face masks, hand sanitising stations and more.
Combining clever marketing with creative design and strategic thinking will give your holiday-makers long- lasting memories as well as staying socially distanced and safe.
One of their latest products to take the hospitality industry by storm is Aspenprint’s anti bacterial laminate which can be used on a range of printed materials including menus, signage, brochures and posters. It kills 99% of all germs which touch its surface with the specialist anti bacterial laminate coating.This laminate has been widely used by hotels and restaurants, as well as the NHS and schools due to its ability to protect the public.
Aspenprint has also promoted the huge social media market for hotels by adding giant deckchairs to their extensive list of products to ensure 2021 is a success. Aspenprint are helping many hotels and holiday parks to ensure guests have a successful staycation this sum- mer with a range of fun printed materials from signage to deckchairs, branded parasols, feather flags, banners and more.
Visit Aspenprint’s website for more information www.aspenprint.com or call 01202 717418 to speak with one of the friendly team.