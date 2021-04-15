Helping Hotels and Restaurants to Bounce Back

Aspenprint, a leading design and print agency for hotels and restaurants, has cleverly devised a whole range of branded social distancing items to help hotels to bounce back this year, at the same time as keeping staff and guests safe and compliant.

The various new items include disposable menus, NeverTear indestructible menus / leaflets, door seals, cutlery sleeves, branded screens, face masks, hand sanitising stations and more.

Combining clever marketing with creative design and strategic thinking will give your holiday-makers long- lasting memories as well as staying socially distanced and safe.