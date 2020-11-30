Helping Hotels and Restaurants To Get Back On Their Feet

We have been helping many of our hotels and restaurant clients to comply with the new social distancing guidelines to keep guests and staff safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We can help you to ensure your marketing materials get results, as well as keeping guests safe.We have devised a range of popular products including protective screens, floor stickers, posters, branded hand sanitising stations and more.

Door seals with a perforated strip which tears upon opening, to show that a room has been deep cleaned and sanitised.

Cutlery sleeves which can be branded with your logo or message to prevent cutlery from touching common surfaces.

Hand sanitisers – we have a range of wall mounted, floor standing and mini branded hand sanitisers.