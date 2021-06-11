Herald Bolsters Eco-Friendly Range

Having introduced a selection of 100 per cent compostable hot cups, with both double and ripple wall options, Herald is strengthening its commitment to providing its customers with a varied choice of premium, eco-friendly products this summer.
The quality disposables supplier is offering a choice of greener products to meet the increased demand from the catering, pub, bar and food to go sectors, with outdoor events back on the agenda, post-Covid, and restaurants and cafes aiming to maximise their take- away options.
Recognising that many new customers are keen to provide fully sustainable and green products, Herald has prioritised providing an additional ripple wall option to its line of compostable hot cups, along with a selection of sizes.
The sizes – 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz – acknowledge the needs of exist- ing customers who may want to to make the switch to the 100 per cent compostable product by complementing the lids that Herald currently has available.
Other products in Herald’s eco range include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids.
For further information on Herald and its products, log on to www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.