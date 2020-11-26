Herald Launches Brochure To Support New Product Range

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald is publishing a new brochure to support what is an extended product range.With extra lines introduced across multiple product categories, Herald is focus- ing on the catering and food to go sectors where demand is currently high.

New products include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants.These lids complement Herald’s 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz hot paper cups, which have long been a market favourite based on quality and price.

The company has recently expanded its sustainable offering, adding to its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes – all of which are in great demand.

Besides the bagasse products, the new brochure also includes Herald’s natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a complete cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and completely biodegradable.