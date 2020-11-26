Herald Launches Brochure To Support New Product Range

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald is publishing a new brochure to support what is an extended product range.With extra lines introduced across multiple product categories, Herald is focus- ing on the catering and food to go sectors where demand is currently high.
New products include a wider selection of single, double and triple wall cups and a choice of eco sip lids made from CPLA, a renewable material created from plants.These lids complement Herald’s 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz hot paper cups, which have long been a market favourite based on quality and price.
The company has recently expanded its sustainable offering, adding to its range of bagasse items to include square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes, along with bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes – all of which are in great demand.
Besides the bagasse products, the new brochure also includes Herald’s natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a complete cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and completely biodegradable.
Managing director of Herald, Yogesh Patel explains how the company has felt its way through a changing market:“The past six months or so have been about us reacting to the changes and making sure we had the right structure in place to support the catering and food to go sectors.As the nature of eating out shifted so dramatically,
with pubs, cafes and restaurants concentrating on the take out market, there was a real need for a varied choice of auxiliary disposable products to support this new service offering and we have stepped up our supply to meet this need.”
With over thirty years since its inception, Herald is renowned for its unrivalled breadth of product choice. The company has been careful not to sacrifice quality for price and adheres to a standard, refusing to stock prod- ucts that fall below a certain grade in order to protect both reputation and customer expectation.
For further information on Herald and its products, log on to www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.