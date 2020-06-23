, HI-MACS®, The Ideal Material for the Hospitality Sector

Germs don’t stand a chance:

The current health emergency reminds us how important hygiene and cleanliness are. And naturally in public areas these are essential characteristics that require the use of only the best materials. HI-MACS®, thanks to its resistance to dirt, viruses, bacteria and numerous chemical agents – internationally certified – is the perfect material for wall coverings, furniture, work surfaces and other applications, where hygiene really counts.

Spotless meets seamless.

An almost seamless appearance and a non-porous surface make for a surface that‘s easy to clean and meets the highest standards for hygiene. The seemless property of HI-MACS® means there is nowhere for germs and dirt to linger. Perfect for installation in restaurants and pubs.

Outstanding sanitary properties.

In tests carried out in accordance with the U.S. EPA OCSPP 810.2000 (2018) and 810.2200 (2018) product performance guidelines, it was demonstrated that HI-MACS® can be decontaminated in just 30 seconds after contact with the HIV virus, using a solution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol.

In addition, tests conducted on HI-MACS® Alpine White S028, conforming to EN 16615, have demonstrated an excellent resistance to the staphylococcus aureus bacteria. In addition to this, Alpine White S028 demonstrated a good resistance to the cleaning products which contain the disinfectants published in the “disinfection capacity” – see our brochure for more details.

With a 15 year guarantee when installed by a member of our Quality Club, HI-MACS® offers excellent price to performance ratio.

