High Speed Solutions

A microwave is a true kitchen essential and has a place in every kitchen.A microwave is traditionally seen as an enhancement to use alongside other items of prime cooking equipment, but their versatility is often underestimated and they can be of particular use where space or budgets are limited.
From the standard microwave used for fast reheating and regeneration – to combination microwaves for versatility and optimum results on a wide range of products – we have a solution for every operation. R H Hall have been dominating the microwave market for over 40 years, with Exclusive supply status on the Sharp and Maestrowave ranges.
Sharp have a reputation for quality and reliability that is second to none.With models ranging from the everyday 1000W R21AT best-seller, to the high power R1900M work-horse used by many leading chain operators – there is a model for every user.
The Maestrowave high speed cooking range combines innovation with every day essentials – including the affordable yet durable MW10 and MW12, the innovative iWave® automated cooking solution – which uses barcodes to ensure consistent, error proof cooking – and the award winning Combi Chef 7, which combines traditional cooking methods with microwave speed to provide exceptional results.
