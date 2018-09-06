Hijack Systems basing in North Yorkshire specialise in the manufacture of cellar storage equipment.We make it simple to use so that you pull the perfect pint every time. Our range includes cask racking, auto tilt mechanisms and easy to use hoists.

Hijack’s Patty Underhill says “Auto-tilts are designed for all real & cask ales. An average of less than one pint per cask of ale is wasted using our system. We have specifically designed our auto-tilt system for use in Pubs, Bars and Club cellars. Our unique system can be used on floor standing casks or in racking systems. Our controlled rate of tilt is so smooth that the ale in your casks is undisturbed, this helps maintain high presentation standards when poured into a glass. All prices are subject to vat at standard rate.”

Patty adds, “We are frequently contacted to solve difficult cellar storage problems, such as low ceiling height or lack of floor space. Being a manufacturer we can modify our designs to meet specific needs because we believe that our customer comes first.”

For further information please call 01423 563879 or visit www.hijacksystems.com