Hippo Inns To Open 12th London Pub This November

Hippo Inns, an EI Group PLC managed investment business, founded by Rupert Clevely, is set to open its twelfth pub, The White Haus, this November on Farringdon Street.

The 3,800 square ft, 160-cover pub sits on the site of the former White Swan pub and will be an alpine-themed all-day eating, drinking and entertainment venue.

The interiors, by Jo Clevely, take inspiration from the mountains of Val D’Isére and chalets of Verbier with exposed wood, cosy corners, a fireplace and cuckoo clocks, whilst vintage ski memorabilia have been donated by the Ski Club of Great Britain’s whose former headquarters, the pub, take its name from.

The three-storey building features a ground floor bar with fresh tank 1936 Biere – a lager brewed on the Swiss Alps – and a 40-cover mezzanine level complete with a retro cable car doubling up as a pre-bookable private booth. On the lower ground, a wooden-clad ‘chalet’ offers two flexible private dining rooms for up to 60, whilst a small outside terrace will accommodate a further 12-covers.

Rupert Clevely comments: “The White Haus combines a passion for pubs and the thrill of the mountains. We’ve been incredibly lucky to have the support of the Ski Club of Great Britain – their range of memorabilia gives the pub a unique ambiance, transporting drinkers and diners to the slopes without leaving the capital – we’ve even got genuine Austrian cable cars and a TV playing classic ski movies for a vibe that creates the conviviality and fun associated with aprés ski.”

Darren Neylon, CEO of Ski Club of Great Britain comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hippo Inns on this exciting project. We are planning to host a whole series of social activities to ensure The White Haus resonates with our members and all those with a passion for snow sports.”

Nathan Wall, Operations Director for Ei Group PLC managed investments adds: “We are delighted that Hippo Inns continues to grow and develop, and that the exciting features and design will bring something new to the city.”