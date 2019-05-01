HIT Leadership Conference To Drive Change Across Hospitality Sector In Scotland

Leaders from Scotland’s hospitality and tourism sectors will gather for the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland’s inaugural Leadership Development Conference on 9th May.

Held at Gleneagles, the one-day event is focused on developing managers’ leadership style to drive change within their organisation and improve business performance. It will play host to 150 senior figures from the industry and has been designed to support those at management level across the sector.

On the back of the success of the Talent Conference, an event aimed at emerging talent in the industry now in its 15th year, the Leadership Conference aims to replicate this success as a forum for industry leaders to build their knowledge and network with peers.

Numerous celebrated professionals, including Dr Andrea Luoma, Crista Cullen MBE, Alan Greig, Tomás Maunier and John Barclay, will share invaluable insights into the future of hospitality and tourism industries as well as share their own inspirational stories.

The speakers will cover business culture, digital communications, modern business skills and skills for leading successful teams.

HIT Scotland chief executive, David Cochrane, said: “It is important to support our leaders in the industry as they are the driving force behind the teams that make this sector a success. Too often the industry focuses solely on upcoming talent, while neglecting those who have reached a certain level but have much more they can achieve with the right support and training. We believe support and training is vital throughout all stages of an individual’s career in the industry.”

Scottish journalist Stephen Jardine will play host on the day, introducing guests to the range of inspirational presenters from around the world.

David added: “A fantastic programme of speakers reflects the forward-thinking nature of leadership in today’s challenging environment and we are proud to be able to support the Scottish industry in this way. We hope the success of this year’s event will result in many more similar conferences happening in years to come.”

A full list of speakers and topics can be found at https://hitscotland.co.uk/hit-events/hit-leadership-conference-2019