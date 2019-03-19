HMA Hotel Marketing Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 24th annual HMA Hotel Marketing Awards were announced last night in a glittering ceremony at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel celebrating the excellence in the UK Hotel Marketing Industry.

In a dramatic and exhilarating event, seven categories were awarded, with an additional six shortlisted entries being honoured with a Highly Commended status.

The winners and highly commended awardees are as follows:

Best Wedding Marketing sponsored by Avvio

Hintlesham Hall

Campaign – The Wedding Method

(Highly Commended) Doubletree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre

Campaign – SKY Weddings 2018

Best Meetings & Events Marketing sponsored by Cvent

The Elvetham, Hampshire

Campaign – Try Us for Size

(Highly Commended) Marriott Hotels

Campaign – Meetings Made at Marriott

Best Partnership Marketing Campaign sponsored by Coaching Confidential

The Montague on the Gardens

Campaign – Ski Lodge at The Montague on the Gardens

Best Restaurant &/or Bar Marketing sponsored by HotelTime

The Grove

Campaign – The Potting Shed Pop Up Restaurant

(Highly Commended) Marriott Hotels

Campaign – Cast Iron Bar & Grill – Marriott UK

(Highly Commended) Radisson Blu Edwardian, Hampshire Hotel

Campaign – Leicester Square Kitchen’s Frida Weekend Brunch Experience

Best Leisure Marketing sponsored by Noetic

The Fish Hotel

Campaign – The Fish Hotel relaunch campaign

(Highly Commended) Roomzzz Aparthotels

Campaign – Roomzzz Rebrand

Young Marketer of the Year sponsored by Law Creative

Amy Pattison – Rockliffe Hall

(Highly Commended) Patrick Farrell – The Lanesborough

Agency Young Marketer of the Year sponsored by Revinate

Faith Skinner – Reprise

The judges commented on the wealth of well-structured approaches made by the marketing teams of the hotels represented at the awards, with personalised touchpoints, designs with least friction, creativity, and strong returns on investment were key drivers of the success for the winners. A strong calibre of entries was also recognised in both young marketer of the year awards, with a great diversity of the marketing mix represented by the accomplished shortlists.

In addition to the thrill of the award winners being unveiled, the entertaining evening was also able to raise an incredible money for charity partner The Children’s Society, with money raised and a percentage of the ticket sales being donated to help change the lives of vulnerable young people across the UK.

Joe Jenkins, director of supporter impact for The Children’s Society, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the HMA for raising money and awareness for The Children’s Society to change children’s lives. Our charity supports young people affected by a range of issues such as poverty, sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking. With the help of the HMA we will start conversations in the hospitality industry to tackle child sexual exploitation and make an even bigger difference for vulnerable children.”