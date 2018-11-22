Ho-Ho-Ho: Hospitality Action’s Christmas Online Auction Is Now Open

The annual Hospitality Action Christmas Online Auction is now open for bids. In its 16th year, the auction is open from 10am on Thursday 22nd November and includes more fantastic prizes than ever, from champagne afternoon teas, to luxury breaks, days at the spa, Michelin dining and even a mountain bike.

Click here to bid on these special prizes before 2pm on Friday 30th November. All proceeds will help Hospitality Action raise vital funds for those in the industry that need it most.

Star lots include:

Exclusive afternoon tea experiences across the UK, from the Driftwood Hotel in Cornwall, to The Great House in Wales or the iconic Fairmont at St Andrews in Scotland.

Dining experiences on offer range from six courses in Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire to Michelin-starred dining at Essex’s The Flitch of Bacon Inn.

Pick a five star luxury overnight stay at The Hari in Belgravia or the Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Evershot, Dorset.

A pair of red Chaud Devant Michelin boots signed by Alain Roux.

Hospitality Action provides crucial lifeline to people of all ages, working and retired, from the hospitality industry assisting anyone who finds themselves in difficulty or crisis, helping them get their lives back on track. Every pound you bid, you will be helping a fellow colleague, bringing a smile and a sigh of relieve at the prospect of a warm and happy festive season.

With something for everyone, bidding is sure to be competitive so get your offers in early to avoid disappointment: https://www.32auctions.com/HAChristmasAuction18