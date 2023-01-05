Holidaymaker App – The Digital Platform That Powers Your Park Business

Share Tweet Share Email

When holiday park guest spending is at a premium it is time to look at new ways of working. Gain a new competitive advantage with Holidaymaker, our integrated Guest Experience platform to upsell holidays, increase on-park spend and encourage direct re-bookings.

Holidaymaker has been designed to help you engage with your guests from the moment their booking is confirmed, allowing you to deliver key information, upsell and market new opportunities to them and provide an exceptional guest experience before, during and after their stay with you.

We have 24 Parks already using Holidaymaker and over 100,000 guest downloads to date.

Our park owner customers are already …

• Earning more from every booking by up-selling services or promoting products or services from local partners

• Creating new revenue streams by promoting special offers, caravan sales, and late-season deals with push notifications

• Saving staff time and reducing costs by providing all their key information and messaging via their own branded app.

Holidaymaker is jam-packed with functionality, and we integrate with some of the leading park booking systems to personalise app content, including RMS, Elite Dynamics, Prophet, GemaPark, ParcVu, and CampManager, as well as activity booking systems such as BookWhen.

Holidaymaker app is available for single parks but can also be used by park groups with the multi-park set up. Manage all the information from one central CMS and allow your guests to select their park (and respective app information) when they download the app.

Here’s just a few examples of what Holidaymaker can provide to you and your guests:-

• Holiday countdown and payment reminders

• Welcome packs and video FAQs

• Push notifications – send messages directly to your guest’s smartphone whenever you want to notify them

• Things to do, virtual park maps and personalised guest itineraries

• Events and special offers

• Holiday home sales module – display your lodges and caravans for sale just like RightMove

• New – Digital signage module – use one CMS to manage your app and digital signage content and update display screens around your park from your head office.

Book a Demo to see how Holidaymaker technology can help you connect directly with guests and generate new revenue opportunities – www.holidaymakerapp.co.uk/discover