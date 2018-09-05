Hoshizaki Drive Sustainability With Latest Eco-Refrigeration Launch

Following the recent launch of the popular Snowflake GII series, Hoshizaki has now expanded the ‘best in class’ range with the introduction of the environmentally friendly, cheaper to run, Hydrocarbon (HC) units across the portfolio.

The Snowflake GII series features a comprehensive range of refrigeration units in a host of sizes and formats to meet bespoke business requirements. Having undergone a significant ‘green’ update, the appliances in the range use the naturally occurring R290 refrigerant, to achieve significantly better performance and lower running costs than the existing Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) models, which, as part of the ‘Hoshizaki Eco Plan’ will be phased out.

The introduction of EU regulation 517/2014, designed to reduce the use of fluorinated greenhouse gasses in commercial refrigeration by 2020 and eliminating all new HFC refrigeration used by 2022. The new appliances are designed specifically to generate savings by cutting energy costs, reducing the life cycle expenditure thanks to greater durability.

Designed to work efficiently in even the most demanding kitchen environment, the Snowflake GII HC models are fitted with Hoshizaki’s innovative ‘Tropical Cooling System’ giving them a top Climate Class 5 rating. This rating means the units are intended to operate in ambient temperatures of up to +40°c and relative humidity of 40%. The Snowflake GII HC units come with a two-year parts and labour warranty as standard.

Visit www.hoshizaki-snowflake.com or call 01322 616 900 for further information.