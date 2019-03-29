Hospitality Action Launches Annual Cotswold Cycle

Industry charity Hospitality Action has launched its fifth annual Le Tour de Cuisine – Cotswold Cycle Challenge fundraiser, sponsored by Sky and The Calcot Collection, which passes through picturesque Cotswold villages and countryside on Monday 10th June.

Since its inception in 2015 the event has grown substantially and has raised over £220,000 for the charity so far. The 2019 event is anticipated to attract over 200 participants from across the UK with teams from a range of businesses including Creed Foodservice, Chewton Glen, Cliveden House and Lygon Arms Hotel, Red Carnation Hotels and The PIG already signed up to take part.

The Cotswold event features four routes through the North Cotswold countryside and will all start and finish at the charming Calcot Hotel and Spa. The short ride (20 miles) is perfect for those who fancy a leisurely cycle; for those who are up for more of a challenge, there are two mid-routes to choose from (40 and 60 miles); with a more gruelling (100 miles) route for seasoned cyclists.

As it’s a hospitality industry event, participants can expect luxurious feeding stations at some of the most spectacular hotels in the region including Whatley Manor, The Manor at Castle Combe, and also at the Village Hall in Barnsley, all offering five-star sustenance to hungry participants. Cyclists will once again be able to enjoy the congratulatory BBQ to celebrate their success at the end of the ride at Calcot, toasting with a chilled glass of Taittinger Champagne, kindly donated by Hatch Mansfield.

The registration fee is £40, with a minimum of £100 sponsorship per person required to raise those much-needed funds for Hospitality Action’s cause.

James Tweddle, Director – Accommodation & Gaming at Sky said: “We’re proud to be co-sponsoring this year’s Tour de Cuisine. Hospitality Action is a great cause which continues to provide outstanding support to those who work or have worked in the UK’s hospitality industry. We are delighted to be able to offer our support by partnering with them.”

Richard Ball, Managing Director at Calcot said: Calcot is delighted to host this year’s event once again, and we hope that many of our industry colleagues will join us, whatever their cycling experience, for a great day in the saddle for a very worthy cause.”

A list of participants signed up for 2019: Acentic, Barnsley House, Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, Bristol College, The Calcot Collection, Creed Foodservice, Dale Farm Ltd, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Exclusive Hotels, Farncombe Estate, Georgian House Hotel, Gloucestershire College, Gold Key Media, Iconic Luxury Hotels – Chewton Glen, Cliveden House and Lygon Arms Hotel, Red Carnation Hotels and The PIG, to mention a few.

For further information and to book your place, please visit https://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/event or email Maria at mcarter@hospitalityaction.org.uk