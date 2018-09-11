Hospitality Action’s Ninth Annual Polo Day Raises £54,000!

Even highly acclaimed chefs got together yesterday at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire to raise over £54,000 for Hospitality Action.

Rugby legends Phil Vickery MBE DL and Matt Powell were in attendance alongside many well-known industry figures including Harry Murray MBE Chairman of Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa and Richard Ball, Executive Chairman of Calcot Hotels. There they enjoyed a Taittinger and canapé reception prior to the final of the Solitaire Salver. Guests also tucked in to an outstanding three course lunch, which included Herdwick and Welsh lamb provided by Udale and salmon donated by Flying Fish Seafoods. The meal was accompanied with wine kindly donated by Hatch Mansfield.

The chefs in action on the day were:

Richard Davies, The Calcot Collection

André Garrett, Cliveden House

Robby Jenks, The Vineyard

Hywel Jones, Lucknam Park

Niall Keating, Whatley Manor

Rob Potter, The Manor House

Kris Biggs, The Rectory and The Potting Shed

Students from the City of Bath College acted as front of house staff alongside service professionals from Calcot, Cliveden House, HIT Training, Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, The Manor House, The Vineyard and Whatley Manor. Creed Foodservice very kindly helped to arrange the day’s logistics.

Nick Matthews, Regional Director, Total Produce said: “Total Produce has supported the Hospitality Action Polo Day for a number of years and each year it just keeps getting better! It is wonderful to see so many award-winning chefs in one place, pulling together to create amazing dishes in aid of such a worthy cause. Last year the charity spent just over £120,000 supporting those in need across the South West and it is only thanks to events such as these they are able to make a difference. We are delighted to play our part and would urge others to do the same.”