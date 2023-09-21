Hospitality Businesses Can Use Finance to Access New Tax Incentives

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK Government recently launched ‘Full Capital Expensing’; a new tax incentive designed to encourage business investment. This Capital Allowance enables hospitality firms to fully write-off the cost of qualifying purchases in the same year the asset was purchased. This equates to a saving of 19% or 25% of the asset’s purchase price (depending on your tax rate). The allowance can be claimed on a wide range of equipment by incorporated businesses, with the Annual Investment Allowance accessible under similar rules by unincorporated businesses.

For example, a pub refurbishing with £30,000 of qualifying equipment would deduct £30,000 from their company profits and pay Corporation Tax on the remainder. At a 19% Corporation Tax rate, the company would now pay £5,700 less tax, a saving equivalent to 19% of the purchase price.

Using a business loan or a hire purchase agreement allows the full expensing allowance to be claimed.

