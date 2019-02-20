Hospitality Hygiene from Holchem

“As experts in hygiene in the hospitality industry one of the biggest complaints we know of that often isn’t addressed is blocked plugholes in bathrooms. As such we have launched a new Hair Degrader product as part of our Optimum range of products. Specifically targeted at the hospitality industry where sinks and plugholes become blocked with human hair, the Optimum Hair Degrader is formulated with a blend of enzymes, surfactants and depilatory materials, is ready to use and rapidly breaks down hair in sinks and drains. It unblocks in as little as four hours and is designed for general use once a week, with stubborn blockages requiring an overnight treatment.

“Another area that needs specific attention are the high traffic areas such as receptions, stairs and outside the front door. Ensuring the housekeeping team implements robust hygiene procedures is a must, utilising our Optimum range of products.

For further information on how Holchem can help your business telephone 01706 222288 or visit www.holchem.co.uk.”