Hospitality Must Be At Heart Of High Street Regeneration Fund

Posted by: News in Latest News April 12, 2019

UKHospitality-LogoUKHospitality is urging councils to ensure that hospitality is at the heart of plans for the Future High Street Fund.

The Government is accepting bids from local authorities for a share of £675 million fund to invest in high streets.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “High streets are facing existential challenges. If the Government is serious about supporting them through revitalisation, then we need fairness and support.

“Hospitality is at the heart of the high street in every corner of the UK. A healthy, thriving sector is good for the high street, so councils need to put hospitality at the forefront of their plans. The Government also needs to make sure that councils have quick and unconditional access to the funds in the event of a successful bid. Otherwise regeneration efforts could stall.

“Booming hospitality businesses can spearhead regeneration so we are urging councils to bid for a share of the fund and ensure that hospitality is a big part of their plans.”

