Hospitality Partnership Between Harrison Spinks and The Fine Bedding Company

The perfect partnership of two heritage brands, Harrison Spinks Hospitality and The Fine Bedding Company are collaborating to offer hoteliers a full package and guests the best possible sleep experience.

Passionate about sleep and specialists in their own fields; Harrison Spinks have been handcrafting luxury mattresses since 1840, while The Fine Bedding Company have been manufacturing pillows, duvets and mattress protectors for over 100 years. Alike in their values, both these family businesses have innovation, sustainability and quality craftsmanship at their core and in every step of their manufacturing process, with unrivalled expertise in what makes a great night’s sleep.