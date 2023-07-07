Hospitality Uniform Trends for 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality is ever evolving, with uniform design playing a crucial role in creating a memorable guest experience. Here at Simon Jersey we cover a wide range of professions, be it bar and restaurants, hoteliers, housekeeping or front-of-house, so are always at the forefront of the latest uniform trends. Here we share just some of trends we’ve seen our customers adopting over recent months.

1. The Importance of Colour

Colours play a significant role in setting the tone and creating a cohesive brand image for hotels and restaurants. We are seeing the industry is embracing shades of blue, green, purple, and earthy tones. Above all, these colourways evoke a sense of calm and relaxation that softens the mood, creating a visually appealing ambience. In turn, they also contribute to a positive guest experience by enhancing mood and establishing a welcoming atmosphere.

2. Sustainability and the Garment Life Cycle

The hospitality industry has been actively pursuing sustainable practices, and uniform styles are no exception. A growing number of establishments are opting for eco-friendly uniform options that reduce their environmental footprint.

Simon Jersey believes in building a supply chain ethos, from the sourcing of raw materials to its supply of customers. We call it “respecting the garment life cycle.” We strive to source products built on the back of recycled materials, like recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic.

Above all, hospitality firms need to trust suppliers that practice the standards of product longevity. By choosing high-quality sustainable uniforms, establishments can: reduce water and energy consumption, decrease waste, and minimise the use of harmful chemicals.

3. Lightweight Uniform

In the pursuit of comfort and flexibility, lightweight materials have gained immense popularity in the hospitality industry. Traditional heavy fabrics have been replaced by innovative textiles of lighter weight.

For instance, recycled cotton and polyester blends, microfiber, and moisture-wicking fabrics.

These materials offer breathability, durability, and ease of movement, ensuring that employees can perform their duties comfortably throughout the day. Moreover, lightweight uniforms contribute to a more professional appearance, enabling staff members to exude confidence while delivering exceptional service.

