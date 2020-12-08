Hot Water Without The CO2

Able to draw and transfer thermal energy from air,Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP) under the right circumstances represent an efficient way to significantly reduce the carbon emissions of a building. Commercial hot water and heating specialist Adveco now extends its ASHP offering with the Adveco L70, a high capacity monobloc air-to-water heat pump.

Calibrated for the UK climate, the L70 operates with ambient tempera- tures of -20 to +35°C.When temperatures plummet, the L70’s automatically provides built-in frost protection.