Hotel Group Offer to Hold the Baby this Mother’s Day

Apex Hotels will be on hand this Mother’s Day to help new families celebrate together – without a cold meal in sight.

The national family-owned hotel group, headquartered in Edinburgh, is offering the ideal meal accompaniment on Sunday 31st March – a designated Apex Nanny.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, families can enjoy either a two or three course meal, free glass of fizz for mum and an Apex Nanny at the table to see to the baby of the group, allowing both parents to enjoy their meal together – a scarce occasion with a new born – with baby still by their side.

The mum-umental offer will see the package rolled out across all 10 of the group’s hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Bath and London – guaranteeing no-one but the ‘nanny’ is left holding the baby whilst they tuck into their Mother’s Day meal.

Angela Vickers, Apex Hotels’ Chief Executive, said: “Apex is a family-owned hotel group, so we appreciate the significance of Mother’s Day for our guests and customers. This is our way of letting mums and dads celebrate a real family occasion with their little ones, whilst not having to worry about their meals getting cold.”

Joining mums, dads and families at the table across the portfolio will be Apex Nannies, provided by local, fully accredited babysitting groups, ensuring the little ones can enjoy their mum’s big day out as well.