Hotel Mentorship Set To Plug Skills Gap In Manchester’s Hospitality Sector

A unique partnership aimed at attracting new talent to the hotel industry is helping to launch the careers of graduates in Manchester.

The initiative between Manchester Metropolitan University and the Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) sees 14 final year undergraduate students link up with general managers of hotels including The Lowry, Radisson and The Hilton in Manchester.

Now in its second year, the mentorship programme has already helped 20 graduates prepare for a career in the hospitality sector thanks to the expert guidance of the region’s hoteliers.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of the MHA, said: “Our partnership with Manchester Metropolitan is all about inspiring people to get into the industry.

“Unfortunately, students can spend a few years studying hospitality and then end up not working in the industry which we think is a shame. The hotel industry offers fantastic progression and is a rewarding and enjoyable career that I can only recommend.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how the final year undergraduates benefit from time spent with general managers of hotels that are part of our membership organisation – and vice versa too.”

As part of the mentorship scheme, the students will have an opportunity to visit local venues such as Mottram Hall and the Worsley Park Marriott to gain an insight into the practicalities of working in and managing a successful hotel.

Rebecca McHugh, a final year Hospitality and Business Management student at Manchester Metropolitan, said: “The launch day was great. I feel very lucky to be given a chance to work with Adrian Ellis, the General Manager of The Lowry Hotel.

“It’s a great chance to job shadow someone I very much look up to. It’s an exciting opportunity as I very much want to learn as much about the hospitality industry as possible before I graduate and then start my career.”

Ranked among the UK’s top 10 in the Guardian university league tables 2018, Manchester Metropolitan’s Hospitality Business Management degree continues to provide an ideal launch pad for a career in the UK or international hospitality industry.

Chris Mitchell, Principal Lecturer in Hospitality Management at Manchester Metropolitan, said: “The mentorship initiative is a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn from a range of professionals with a huge amount of experience in the hotel and hospitality sector.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Manchester Hoteliers’ Association to ensure our students develop into talented hospitality operators and managers for the future.”