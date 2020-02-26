Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) Returns To Excel Next Week

With only one week to go, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 2020 is set to deliver an all-encompassing event, uncovering the latest trends, showcasing the latest product innovations and hosting the industry’s top speakers.

With over 600 exhibitors across four shows, it is your one stop shop to sip, savor, test and sample a range of products and services that will help boost your business and give it that much sought-after edge.

From the market leaders in commercial kitchens, Rational and Hobart UK, to the unique artisan range of tableware from Denby Pottery, your kitchen queries are covered. Technology questions can be directed to Tevalis, whilst leading drinks companies Carlsberg and Britvic will be showcasing their products, along with Essential Cuisine who have a broad range on offer covering gluten free, halal and vegan products for the trade.

Between The Professional Kitchen Show, The Foodservice Show, Hospitality Tech Show and Interiors and Tabletop Show, there isn’t a crumb of the industry that has not been covered, as the most exciting and dynamic event to date comes to ExCeL.

Guests are encouraged to attend the broad ranging schedule of presentations, talks, panel discussions and cooking demonstrations from the UK’s top chefs and industry pioneers covering everything from sustainability, food and drink trends, health and wellbeing to technology, branding and design. The topics will all be brought to life in thought provoking debates from some of the industries leading restaurateurs, hoteliers, caterers, designers and leading figures in their sector.