Hotels, Inns and B&B’s are Migrating to Caterbook for Free!

For 20 years, the Caterbook brand has been a trusted name in accommodation software, providing innovative solutions to simplify your workload. Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, our technology has been empowering accommodation businesses to re-open their doors, whilst keeping staff and guests safe.

• Responsive, customisable booking engine embeds on your own website.

• Configure and assign unique per-rate deposit and cancellation policies.

• Housekeeping report shows type of room clean (daily, departure etc), with any linen and towels required each day. • Industry standard reporting metrics of RevPAR,Average Daily Rate etc.

• Take payments in real time using our built in PCI compliant payment gateway.

• Channel Manager links to booking.com, Expedia and many regional DMO’s.

To help get hospitality back on it’s feet, we are offering our Caterbook software for FREE until 1st January 2021 (see our website for details).

Call 01840 298298 or visit www.caterbook.com