HOTMIXPRO EASY : The EASY way to MIX and BLEND, HOT or COLD.

Having introduced the Thermal Mixing concept to the UK many years ago, the Barbel brand has been recognised and highly regarded throughout the professional kitchen world ever since.

Before being added to the Barbel range every product will have been thoroughly ‘tried & tested’ and approved.

HotMixPro Easy is manufactured by Vitaeco S.r.l., the world-famous manufacturer of many high-quality products such as the unrivalled HotMixPro thermal blender range, Sanozone, Giaz and more.