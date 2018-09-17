House Of Commons Reception For Manager Of The Inferno In Bournemouth

Nathaniel Clarke from the Inferno in Bournemouth attended a special event at the House of Commons on Wednesday (12th September) where MPs congratulated him on graduating from Stonegate Pub Company’s ‘Bar to Boardroom’ management training programme.

Nathaniel Clarke was invited to the House of Commons to celebrate the 200th General Manager appointment from Stonegate’s pool of home grown talent, having successfully completed the company’s award winning ‘Accelerator’ programme.

Now in its 20th graduation cycle, the Accelerator Programme has seen 200 Deputy Managers progress to mangerial positions since its launch in 2013.

To mark the graduation milestone, a number of MPs joined Stonegate’s ‘Accelerators’ and senior executives to learn for themselves how the trailblazing innovative training programme leads staff from bar to boardroom.

The Accelerator programme is part of Stonegate’s award-winning ‘Albert’s Theory of Progression’ suite of training programmes, designed to give employees the tools to bridge the gap between Deputy Manager and General Manager, through education and dynamic group learning.

The course aims to build the participant’s confidence, encourage continued independent learning and help them to work together effectively as team. It consists of three workshops: Creating a Winning Mind; Winning in Communication and Winning in Business.

It also includes a practical component; participants must organise and produce a fundraiser event in their pub for a charity of their choice. To date the 200 Accelerators have raised over £300,000 for UK Charities between them.

The guests were given a tour of the House of Commons before the main event, hosted by Luton MP Gavin Shuker. Stonegate Chief Executive, Simon Longbottom, commended the graduates and the Stonegate development team.

He said: “People are at the heart of what we do. We’re delighted to able to recognise the achievements of our incredibly hard-working Accelerators here at the House of Commons. The course is a shining example of how commitment in personal development can change people’s lives, as they fast become the company’s most promising managers and future industry leaders.

“Reaching our 200th milestone is a really proud moment for Stonegate and the House of Commons is a fitting place to celebrate. As well as being a memorable occasion for the Accelerators, we believe it is important to help MPs understand the vital role that our company and the wider pub and bar industry play in offering, not just jobs, but worthwhile progressive careers, with arguably the best opportunity out of any industry to go from the bottom rung right to the very top.”